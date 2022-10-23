Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Waters Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WAT opened at $282.12 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

