Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 622,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,933,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on A. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,384 shares of company stock worth $1,476,564.

A stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.