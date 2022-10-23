Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $29.20 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31.

