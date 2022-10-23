Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 114,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

HAL opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

