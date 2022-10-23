Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.8 %

SYK stock opened at $218.31 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.39.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.