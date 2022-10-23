Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $110.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $110.07.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

