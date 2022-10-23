Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Articles

