Kujira (KUJI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $91.20 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $91.20 million and approximately $113,238.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 91,277,381 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.98905056 USD and is up 8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $116,149.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

