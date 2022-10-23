Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.42 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKFN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $180,187 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.