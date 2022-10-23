Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 546 at Morgan Stanley

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 517 ($6.25) to GBX 546 ($6.60) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 725 ($8.76) to GBX 760 ($9.18) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $620.67.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.