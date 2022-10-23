Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.47 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 6.1% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,851,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

