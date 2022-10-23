Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,581,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,419. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

