Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $371,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.12. The stock had a trading volume of 692,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,598. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.93.

