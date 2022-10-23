Lara Oyesanya Purchases 19,230 Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Stock

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) insider Lara Oyesanya purchased 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.60 ($12,082.65).

PensionBee Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PBEE opened at GBX 52 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. PensionBee Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.80 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £115.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37.

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Friday.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

Recommended Stories

