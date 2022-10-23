Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

