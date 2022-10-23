Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 429,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.