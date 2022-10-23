LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.68.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

