LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0494

LCX (LCX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. LCX has a total market cap of $38.08 million and $172,530.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One LCX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LCX Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

