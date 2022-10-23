Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE LEN opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lennar by 116.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 142,753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4,363.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 112,219 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Lennar by 39.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 395,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after buying an additional 111,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

