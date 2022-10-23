Lido Staked ETH Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,298.45 or 0.06779186 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.53 billion and $1.27 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,471,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,471,432.31593781 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,306.5722232 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,138,142.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

