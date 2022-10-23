Linear (LINA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $73.30 million and $1.49 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.43 or 0.27852391 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010878 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.