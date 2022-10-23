Liquity USD Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $179.78 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 174,010,752 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

