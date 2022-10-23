Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 10,698 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.50% of SiTime worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,454. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $80.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.76. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

