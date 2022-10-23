Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,849 shares during the quarter. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment comprises about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $792,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Les Lehner acquired 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $942,467.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

See Also

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

