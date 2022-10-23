Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $10.20 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the quarter. DigitalOcean accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.23% of DigitalOcean worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

DOCN stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.45.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

