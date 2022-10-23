Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,075 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 1.00% of OptimizeRx worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptimizeRx Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $15.06 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $87,372.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 451,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,344.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $50,112.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
