Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $57.81 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.34.
PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
