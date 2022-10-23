Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn comprises 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.69% of Boot Barn worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $203,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2,516.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 183,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 13.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 214,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn Trading Up 3.4 %

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.62 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.