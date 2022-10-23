Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $110.94 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $3,536,958 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

