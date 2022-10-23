Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.79 and a beta of 1.26. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,059,078. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

