Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $6.06 Million Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 241,205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BOX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,528,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,664,000 after purchasing an additional 582,752 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,122,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34,446 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $39,518,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 616.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,093,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

