Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 228,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $17,880,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.