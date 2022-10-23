Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 136,623 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 136,623 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.26% of ChemoCentryx worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $379,864.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $379,864.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,242,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,838. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

CCXI opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 357.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

