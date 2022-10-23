Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $15.44 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 350,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,441,000. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO opened at $46.06 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

