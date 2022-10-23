Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $153.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,716,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,684,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00280611 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $172.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
