Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $159.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.87.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.