Lumi Credits (LUMI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,141.00

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $2,141.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

