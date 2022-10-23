Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN opened at C$7.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

