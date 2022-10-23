Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $4.82. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 63,423 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

