Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,848. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

