MAGIC (MAGIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.18 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $77.18 million and approximately $728,440.00 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MAGIC

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,209,597 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

