Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Magnet Forensics Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:MAGTF opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. Magnet Forensics has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

About Magnet Forensics

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

