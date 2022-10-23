MagnetGold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $215.66 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. MagnetGold has a market cap of $215.66 million and approximately $10,436.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00004013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.77 or 0.28006390 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

