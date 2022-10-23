Maiar DEX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $80,915.00 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $344.69 million and approximately $80,915.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,449.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003432 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005345 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $64,180.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

