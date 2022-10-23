Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MAIN opened at $34.66 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

