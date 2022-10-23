Mammoth (MMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.70 Billion

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003501 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $4.70 billion and $6,727.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 68% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,192.86 or 1.00001630 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007161 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00045723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.67183435 USD and is up 15.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,032.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

