Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.48).

EMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:EMG opened at GBX 210 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33. Man Group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,055.56%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

