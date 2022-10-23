Maple (MPL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.27 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $14.26 or 0.00074396 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $55.27 million and $643,230.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

