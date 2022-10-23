Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

