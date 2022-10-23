Matson Money. Inc. Buys 50,250 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.9% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $203,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.81. 4,183,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.20 and its 200 day moving average is $400.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.